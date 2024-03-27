Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.51

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2690766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

