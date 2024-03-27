Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 11.4% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

