Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.