Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

