Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 25,839 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.69% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 457,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

