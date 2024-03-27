Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 693,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 140,925 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.