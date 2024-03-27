Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the average volume of 560 call options.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 69.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 595,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,593. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $518.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

