Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 239,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 149,672 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 26,446,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,499,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.