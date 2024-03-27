StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 5.7 %

Fluent stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

