StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Down 5.7 %
Fluent stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
