StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
