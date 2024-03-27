StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.60 on Friday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

