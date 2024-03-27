StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

HALL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

