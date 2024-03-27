StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

HES opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.