StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.