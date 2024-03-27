StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NAII opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

