StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPOF opened at $16.43 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

