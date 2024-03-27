StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.