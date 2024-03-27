StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
NYSE:PED opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
See Also
