StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
