StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

