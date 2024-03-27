StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Textainer Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
