StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $193.52.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

