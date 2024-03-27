StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.95 on Friday. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

