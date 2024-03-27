StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.02 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.