StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

