StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

