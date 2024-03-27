StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

