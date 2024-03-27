StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
