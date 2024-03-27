StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

