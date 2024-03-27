Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

