Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

