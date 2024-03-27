Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

