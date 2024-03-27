Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

