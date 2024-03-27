Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5243 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Storebrand ASA’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

