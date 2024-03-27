Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5243 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Storebrand ASA’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.
About Storebrand ASA
