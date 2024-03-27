Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.72. 61,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 605,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

