Susquehanna Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of FI stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

