Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

SNDX stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

