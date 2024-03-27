Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.99

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 594433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.
TLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
