TD SYNNEX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

TD SYNNEX has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 6.5 %

SNX stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.