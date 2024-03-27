Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.42

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 34795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

