Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 10,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

