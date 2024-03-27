Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.