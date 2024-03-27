Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 5,837 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tiptree worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tiptree by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tiptree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.10 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.80.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 0.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.