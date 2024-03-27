Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $34,770,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 479,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,874,807. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

