Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

