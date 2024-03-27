Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

