Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,278,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.