Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

