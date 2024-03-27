Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

