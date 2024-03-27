Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Hercules Capital worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 47,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

