Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

