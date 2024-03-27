Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Main Street Capital worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

