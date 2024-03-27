Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

